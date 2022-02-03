Serero makes Fifa Club World Cup debut as Al Jazira thrash AS Pirae

Thulani Serero was in the Al Jazira Club’s starting line-up and made his Fifa Club World Cup debut as the Arabian Gulf League side romped to a 4-1 victory over AS Pirae at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

It was a one-sided affair in this first-round match as Al Jazira easily proceeded to the second round courtesy of goals from Zayed Al Ameri, Ahmed Al Hashmi, Milos Kosanovic and Malian forward Abdoulaye Diaby.

Tahitian side Pirae had to bank on an own goal by Mohammed Rabii for their consolation.

Following the result, tournament hosts Al Jazira will now meet Saudi side Al Hilal in the next round on Sunday.

Serero started in central midfield before being pulled out at half-time.

By the time he was taken off, Al Jazira were already enjoying a 3-0 lead and 18-year-old Ivorian midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly replaced Serero.

Having now warmed up to the competition, the Emirati side are bracing themselves for a bigger challenge when they come up against Al Hilal.

The two sides are not strangers to each other as they will evoke their Asian Football Confederation Champions League battles.

The Club World Cup appears to have thrown Serero back into the spotlight in South Africa since he opted to play in the less-followed Arabian Gulf League after leaving Eredivisie side Vitesse in 2019.

His regular and impressive performances seem to have been going unnoticed back home.

But at 31, the chances of a return to the Bafana Bafana fold appear slim as coach Hugo Broos has opted for younger players.

Since October 2019 when South Africa beat Mali 2-1 in an international friendly match in Port Elizabeth, Serero has not featured for Bafana.