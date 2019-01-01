Senior England call leaves Ghana's Hudson-Odoi pursuit in jeopardy

The 18-year-old could become cap-tied to the country of his birth later this month after receiving his maiden senior call-up to The Three Lions

's dreams of convincing starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi to ditch for the Black Stars hangs in the balance after the 18-year-old received his first senior invite to The Three Lions on Monday.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Wandsworth, the attacker remains eligible to play for the country of his ancestors although he currently represents the country of his birth at youth level.

Initially called up to England's U-21 squad - his first invite to the side after time with the U20s - for upcoming games against and , the youngster received a pleasant surprise on Monday when he had to be whisked away from the youth camp to the senior side.

"It's been a crazy day but getting my first call-up is an amazing feeling," Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea's official website.

"Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the Under-21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St George's Park [to join the senior team], it's been a crazy experience but I'm delighted to get the call and it's a nice feeling to be here as well.

"I thought the U-21 manager [Aidy Boothroyd] was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn't believe it.

"I was delighted. It's a dream come true. Now I've got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity."

Buzzing to get my first @england senior call up!!! Proud day for me and my family, the hard work continues❤️🙏🏾🦁 pic.twitter.com/6fyIhzGVC5 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 18, 2019

Local reports say Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has contacted the attacker, who won the 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup with England, about the possibility of switching international allegiance.

With The Three Lions set to play and Montenegro in the qualifiers, an appearance by Hudson-Odoi will eliminate any chance of he ever representing Ghana in the future.

His father Bismark - a former footballer - played for Ghanaian club during his days while his elder brother Bradley has represented Ghana at U-20 level.