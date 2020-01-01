Senegal's Thiam scores a brace as Kasimpasa draw against Gaziantep

The 27-year-old attacker was on target twice as Fuat Capa's men picked up a point at Gaziantep

Mame Thiam scored a brace as Kasimpasa settled for a 2-2 draw against Gaziantep on Saturday.

The former and Milan forward grabbed two first-half goals to put the visitors ahead at the Gaziantep Stadium which took his tally to 11 goals after 24 outings in his debut Super Lig season.

Thiam who joined Kasimpasa in June 2019 on a two-year deal, has had a nomadic career with spells in , Greece, United Arab Emirates, and .

Seven minutes after Muhammet Demir opened the scoring for the hosts, Thiam equalised for Kasimpasa in the 13th minute.

Towards the end of the first half, he found the target again and fired the Apaches ahead in the 37th minute but his goals were not enough to secure maximum points as Alexandru Maxim's 78th-minute strike denied them victory.

Thiam was in action for the entire duration and 's Gerard Gohou played for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Ricardo Quaresma. Guinea's Fode Koita watched from the bench as an unused substitute.

forward Olanrewaju Kayode was missing in action for Gaziantep while 's Papy Djilobodji and 's Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik featured for the hosts but 's Raman Chibsah was an unused substitute.

Kasimpasa moved to 10th in the Super Lig table after the draw with 40 points after 33 matches, three points behind eighth-placed Gaziantep.

Next Saturday, Gaziantep travel to Malatya for their final league match for the 2019-20 season against Yeni Malatyaspor while Kasimpasa host Super Lig champions on the same day.