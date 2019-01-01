Senegal's Sarr returns to Watford training after international injury

The 21-year-old joined the Hornets in preparing for Saturday's Premier League game after missing Senegal's Afcon qualifier

winger Ismaila Sarr has played down an ankle injury scare after resuming training with on Wednesday.

Sarr was stretchered off four minutes before the hour-mark in the Teranga Lions' 2-0 win over Congo in their first qualifying game for the 2021 last Wednesday.

At the end of the game, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) stated the 21-year-old was diagnosed with "a sprained right ankle" as he left Stade Lat-Dior on crutches.

He subsequently missed their 4-1 win over Eswatini in their second Group I game on Sunday and returned to .

Ahead of Watford’s home game against on Saturday, Sarr took to social media to update his followers on his recovery.

"Thank God I'm fine now," the former winger wrote on Instagram.

Since his arrival at Watford in August, Sarr has been restricted to just two starts in seven games across all competitions and has a goal to his name.

He will be aiming to make his sixth league appearance of the season at Quique Sanchez Flores' side who are placed 18th in the Premier League table.