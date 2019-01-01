Senegal vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & Africa Cup of Nations final preview

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final pits together two teams not used to continental success - they only have one title between them

and will do battle in Cairo for the right to be crowned 2019 champions.

The Lions of Teranga, who are the continent’s top team at 22nd on the FIFA Ranking, closed in on the title for the first time thanks to a narrow 1-0 success over Tunisia, with an own goal in extra-time sufficient for them to progress after their opponents had missed a late penalty in normal time.

Meanwhile, Algeria, who have lifted the trophy only once before, have been the revelation of the tournament and edged Nigeria last Sunday thanks to a dramatic late winner from Riyad Mahrez.

The sides met in the group stage, with the North Africans winning 1-0, but will there be a repeat in the showcase?

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Eurosport 2

Squads & Team News

Position Senegal squad Goalkeepers Diallo, Gomis. Defenders Ciss, Sane, Sabaly, Gassama, Wague, Cisse. Midfielders Kouyate, Gueye, N'Diaye, Saivet, Diatta, Ndiaye. Forwards Mane, Sarr, Balde, Konate, Diagne, Thioub, Niang.

Senegal head into this decisive showdown without one of their best players in the form of Kalidou Koulibaly, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in three matches. Cheikhou Kouyate and Salif Sane will form the centre-back pairing as a result.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is missing with a fractured hand.

Possible Senegal starting XI: Gomis; Sabaly, Sane, Kouyate, Gassama; Gueye, Ndiaye, Saivet; Sarr, Niang, Mane.

Position Algeria squad Goalkeepers M'Bolhi, Doukha, Oukidja. Defenders Mandi, Helliche, Tahrat, Benlamri, Fares, Zeffane, Bensebaini. Midfielders Mahrez, Feghouli, Brahimi, Ounas, Boudaoui, Guedioura, Abeid, Bennacer. Forwards Slimani, Delort, Bounedjah, Belaili.

Youcef Atal is out after fracturing his collarbone in the quarter-final win over ; a major blow to Algeria. Mehdi Zeffane should take his place once more in the starting XI.

Djamel Belmadi’s side are at full strength otherwise.

Possible Algeria starting XI: M’Bolhi; Zeffane, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini; Feghouli, Guedioura, Bennacer; Mahrez, Bounedjah, Belaili

Match Preview

Senegal and Algeria face arguably the biggest 90 minutes in either country's football history on Friday, when they come face to face in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Aliou Cisse’s side have reached this juncture only once previously, back in 2002, but on that occasion were defeated by , while Algeria’s sole success came in 1990 and is a distant memory, particularly amid several poor years.

The two nations, though, have deservedly picked their way past 22 rivals to make it to the final in Cairo, with Algeria winning five of their six matches in normal time, with their opponents claiming four.

Indeed, this is a repeat of a Group C clash that was won 1-0 by the North Africans back on June 27, with Youcef Belaili’s goal shortly after the break the difference between the sides.

“The group match and this one are totally different,” Djamel Belmadi, the Algeria coach, stressed. “The first game was not decisive but this is a final.

“We’re trying to prepare for the final like all our matches, focussing on this game on its own. The feelings of the players and their approach are very clear.”

Meanwhile, Belmadi highlighted the importance of ’s Riyad Mahrez to the cause, with the attacker having netted three times in the competition.

“He’s the type of player who sends you to a final,” he said. “His free kick against showed the full extent of his talent.

“He’s a boy that’s in tune with his team but wants more than ever to be a leader and he is assuming this role.

“Even if I don’t build teams around one player, a talent like Riyad is capital.”

Senegal have their own X-factor in ’s Sadio Mane, who was effectively shut down when the sides last met, but Cisse is hopeful the forward can explode in this game.

“He could have done better but I was never worried,” the coach said. “It was a team problem first and foremost.

“He’s won the and is focused on the goal of bringing this trophy back to his country. He dreams of it. He’s one of the group’s leaders and has an impact on everyone. He’s a model for all his team-mates.”

Will it be Mahrez or Mane who is celebrating come Friday night in Cairo, though?