Senegal star Sadio Mane injured with Bayern Munich just before World Cup

Senegal star Sadio Mane was substituted with an injury in the opening half hour of Bayern Munich's match against Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Mane went down clutching leg

Replaced by Leroy Sane in 22nd minute

World Cup less than two weeks away

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward appeared to hurt his leg and was surrounded by team-mates as he sat on the field in pain. Medical staff examined him before determining he needed to be taken off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any knock is cause for concern this close to the World Cup, but it was encouraging that Mane was able to put his full body weight on his right leg.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? A first assessment of his status will likely be provided by Bayern Munich's coaching staff after the match on Tuesday.