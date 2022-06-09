Senegal’s Cisse: How Caf can help African nations prepare for the World Cup

The tactician would want to see those nations exempted from the Afcon qualifiers slated for September

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has a suggestion for African countries that will participate in the 2022 World Cup competition in Qatar.

The Teranga Lions, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Cameroon will represent the continent in the November-December tournament and Cisse wants them exempted from the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers that will take place in September.

"The best thing to help the five [African] nations that have qualified [for the World Cup] is to stop the [qualifiers] in September," Cisse is quoted by BeSoccer as saying.

The Afcon-winning coach believes Caf and the five concerned countries can have their engagements postponed to a later date. While African World Cup representatives will be engaged in the qualifiers, other nations which will be in Qatar are expected to engage in friendlies.

"This would give the opportunity to the countries qualified [for the World Cup] to do their preparations," the former PSG midfielder added. "I think we can find a solution to postpone the qualifiers scheduled for September."

In September, only Morocco have free time to engage in friendlies after Zimbabwe in Group K – whom they were scheduled to face – will not be in action as they are suspended by Fifa and Caf.

Meanwhile, Cameroon are set to face Namibia, Ghana to play Angola, Senegal to tackle Mozambique, and Tunisia to face Libya in home and away arrangements.

At the World Cup, Senegal will face the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador in Group A.