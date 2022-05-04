Senegal and Napoli star Koulibaly to Barcelona? ‘Get the deal done’ - fans

Reports that Barcelona have renewed interest in Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly have sparked an intense online debate.

The 30-year-old centre-back is rumoured to be on top of Barca manager Xavi Hernandez's wish list for the summer transfer business.

Koulibaly’s speed, anticipation ability, and aerial power are said to be the qualities that have made Barcelona prefer him even more. Additionally, he is seen as a natural replacement for Gerard Pique, 35, who has become prone to injuries in recent times.

Some fans expressed their utmost desire to see the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain join the Spanish giants.

Barca should do whatever they can to get this deal done. We need balance and experience in our team. We need Koulibaly and he fit perfectly in the Barca style. https://t.co/xVFRGGfk74 — Ekow Quayson (@QuaysonEk) May 4, 2022

Pay the fee Koulibaly is worth every cent get him — LK77 (@LK7713) May 4, 2022

While one explained his concern over Koulibaly’s age and wondered why the Catalan club would be interested in a player who may not be a long-term investment for the club.

I dunno why barça fans are excited about the club wanting to sign a 30 year old Koulibaly for €40M, someone who can’t sign for 4-5 years, I thought we are planning for the future?

There are much younger CBs we can get for same amount or a little more, with this same profile. — Kelvin 😈 (@KelvinObed4) May 4, 2022

Should the France-born player join the La Liga side, some anticipate a better partnership with Uruguayan central defender, Ronald Araujo.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Barca?? Him and Araujo could be special. — Akhona Nkangana (@AkhoElMejor94) May 4, 2022

Koulibaly is the best name among these 3 if we can get him 10-15m. He will perform at least 3 more seasons it would be fit with Araujo. — Mammad Ali (@memetaliyev) April 27, 2022

Would you have patience for Your players? Barcelona is no small club and doesn't have patient like midtable teams because they need to challenge for cups. Araujo will need an experience player like Koulibaly to partner him for better development. pic.twitter.com/7zELUNeR3o — Nipa Life 🇬🇭 (@ShariflarryArt) May 4, 2022

Araujo and Koulibaly partnership

Pls make it happen 😭🙏🤲 — Hay zed 💥 (@oyelami_azeez) May 4, 2022

I'm totally behind us signing Koulibaly.



Reliable and his partnership with Araujo will be massive — Maestro 🤓 (@sir_harbimz) May 4, 2022

Koulibaly would be a great signing, him and Araujo would be a scary pairing. This should be the priority over any other signing this summer imo — TheBarcaProject (@ProjectBarca) May 4, 2022

One explained why Barcelona will need a defender of Koulibaly’s calibre and why the African star could solve the club’s problems at the back.

Barca are never willing to spend such amount on a defender but if we can pull this one off with Koulibaly then our defensive issues are solved. Barca have good defenders in Araujo Eric and Christensen to come but we just need that defender that will bring leadership, authority — Chuks_Collins⚔ (@Chuddycollins) May 4, 2022

Another conceded he has been disappointed by Barcelona before, but he indicated Koulibaly’s arrival would make him happy.

Getting Koulibaly will make me very happy. But Barca has disappointed me in the past. I won't get my hopes up — WILSON OYAKHI (@Ojeey_wilson) May 4, 2022

What is your take on the rumoured Koulibaly move from Napoli to Barcelona? Let us know your take in the comment section.