Senegal and Bristol City striker Diedhiou suffers online racial abuse after penalty miss

The 27-year-old missed from the spot in his side’s 1-0 defeat by Swansea City which dashed the Robins' hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs

Avon and Somerset Police say they have opened investigations after forward Famara Diedhiou was racially abused online on Saturday.

The online racial attack on the international followed his second-half penalty miss just a minute after coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss away at .

The result saw Bristol City's hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs go up in smoke.

The striker posted on Twitter a screenshot of a message from another user containing three banana emojis. He captioned the screenshot, “Why??”

“We’re aware of [a] racist social media message directed at a Bristol City player and a formal report has been made to us,” read a police statement as per The Guardian.

“Our football liaison officer has been in touch with the club to offer support and confirm an investigation will be carried out. They will be speaking to the affected player in due course to take more details and extend this support directly to him.

“We’ve contacted Twitter to ensure the post is removed and to get further details about the offender. Early indications suggest the message may have originated from an account holder outside of this country.

“Racist messages of any kind are abhorrent and we want to reassure the player and the club that a full and thorough investigation will now take place.”

Diedhiou becomes the fourth Bristol City player to be racially abused online this season after Korey Smith, Jojo Wollacott and Jay Dasilva.

City threw their weight behind Diedhiou condemning the incident as “disgusting behaviour.”

“We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour,” the club tweeted.

We stand with Famara Diédhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form.



There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour. https://t.co/szXRBVpY8k — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 18, 2020

The Senegalese striker has managed 11 Championship goals this season in 28 appearances. City manager Dean Holden kept calm at his striker’s penalty miss.

“If you take the penalty and score it’s a different game,” Holden told the club website.

“The boys kept going, it was attack versus defence in that part of the game and we needed the attacking players on the pitch, so we took the middle centre-half out, went with an extra player higher. It was risky but the boys gave everything and on the day the game was decided by one goal to them.”