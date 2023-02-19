'It's a sending off' - Brendan Rodgers fumes after Marcel Sabitzer escapes red card for Man Utd against Leicester

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says it is "incredible" that Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was not sent off during Sunday's clash.

Sabitzer caught Faes on knee

Midfielder was not booked or sent off

Rodgers stunned by decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Sabitzer went into a challenge on Wout Faes late in the first half but missed the ball and caught the Foxes defender on the knee. The Austria international escaped punishment from the referee, much to Rodgers' confusion.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a sending-off - straight leg onto the knee. How it wasn't looked at and deemed that, it was incredible really when I see it," Rodgers said. "I don't know [why it wasn't reviewed]. Someone has said it was maybe after an incident but I don't really buy that one. If you look at Arsenal's penalty against Manchester City, Eddie Nketiah is in on goal, he has a shot but the follow through makes it a penalty, which makes it a foul. In this instance, even if the play has stopped, he's followed through and straight-legged him right on his knee."

He added to BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ll take away that we should have been playing against 10 men. It was a challenge that, how that’s not picked up, as a straight-leg stud to the knee on Wout. How that is not a sending off I will never know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leicester went on to lose the game 3-0, bringing an end to their three-game winning run in the Premier League and FA Cup. They currently sit 14th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? Rodgers' side have another tough test coming up as they take on leaders Arsenal in their next Premier League match.