Selangor's Wan Zack to be given other roles while undergoing rehab

The Red Giants are adamant on looking after the welfare of their new signing Wan Zack Haikal, despite his long-term injury.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor will not terminate the contract of injured new signing Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor, said association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

The former Malaysia international is expected to be missing from action for up to eight months due to an ACL injury picked up in a friendly last week.

While it is not unusual for Malaysian clubs to cut ties with players who pick up long-term injuries on mutual agreement, the Red Giants is adamant on being fair to the 27-year old attacker.

"We at Selangor have a responsibility towards his welfare. He got hurt in the service of the team, and it isn't fair for us to 'punish' him for giving his best in a pre-season friendly match.

"He displayed the kind of attitude that we want by giving his 110 per cent; and unfortunately Wan Zack got himself hurt. It can happen to any player.

"We won't cancel his contract. He'll be given a different role, perhaps as club ambassador, or as part of the marketing drive to engage young fans at schools. It's not the end of his time at Selangor," said Johan when met by the press just before the team's 2019 jersey launch event last Saturday.

He also added that the club will not make any last-minute signing to replace Wan Zack, as they already have several players on their roster who can play in the position.

