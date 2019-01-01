Selangor, Perak reserve team applications approved, UiTM promoted

PKNP and PKNS will no longer take part in professional football in Malaysia, following a recent announcement by Malaysian Football League.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

's application to take over FC as its reserve team has been accepted, announced Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Wednesday.

And according to the announcement, too will be taking over a team as its reserve side. MFL revealed that Perak will be absorbing FC beginning the 2020 season.

MFL in its announcement stated that it has accepted PKNS and PKNP's applications to terminate their agreements as Malaysian league partners and participants.

However, MFL insisted that the takeover approvals are conditional, and that Selangor and Perak are required to fulfil several requirements such as stable finances, proper contractual transition as well as the availability of separate training facilities.

PKNS' ensuing relegation to the Premier League as Selangor's feeder team will result in one more second-tier club to be promoted, alongside champions Sabah and runners up PDRM. (PKNP meanwhile have already been relegated after finishing in 11th place in the 2019 Super League).

In the same announcement, MFL added that PKNS' place in the top tier will be replaced by this year's third-best non-feeder team Premier League finisher; UiTM FC, who finished the league campaign in fifth place. This means that UiTM will be the first ever university club to participate in the Super League.

