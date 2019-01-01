Selangor manager denies renewed effort to sign Syazwan

Kuala Lumpur's Syazwan Andik was pictured with the Selangor manager and his assistant, following the Saturday friendly between the two sides.

The Red Giants have been reported to be interested in signing the Malaysia left back, and have even been accused by observers of attempting to approach him without going through his club.

The 22-year old player has one year left on his contract with the City Boys, which he joined at the start of the 2018 season from JDT II. His performance with them throughout last season then earned him a spot in Malaysia's starting line-up in the 2018 AFF Championship, in which the Harimau Malaya finished as runners up.

But on Sunday Selangor assistant manager Nazzab Hidzan posted two Instagram photos of him and manager, Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad having a meal with Syazwan at an eatery, following the Saturday friendly between the two clubs, which ended in a 3-2 win to Selangor. The caption of the photo?: "Yes, can we help you Syazwan? It'd be nice to have him in the left back position."

But when contacted by Goal on Monday, Rauf, who is also a club vice president, denied that Selangor are renewing their effort to sign the defender.

"Yes, we did meet him after the friendly, but it was just a couple of guys hanging out. He's still under contract with KL," he wrote in a text message.

When asked whether the Red Giants are interested in signing the defender when his contract eventually expires, this is his brief response:

"God willing, we'll try again next season."

