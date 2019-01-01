Selangor's Sarkunan prepared for midfield battle against JDT

Selangor midfielder K. Sarkunan is eager to play his part in the midfield battle that is expected to take place in their semi-final tie against JDT.

Ahead of 's first leg semi-final match against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Saturday, the Red Giants midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy is eager to play his part in the midfield battle that is expected to take place in the tie.

Selangor midfielders have been the pillar of the team's progression in the tournament so far, thanks to the combination of Brazilian Endrick dos Santos, Malaysia international Halim Saari and budding star Sarkunan.

But against the more-fancied JDT engine room, things are expected to be much harder for the trio, and the tireless midfielder is aware of the threat posed by Saturday's home team.

"JDT are superior in the middle of the park because they have two top imports; [Singapore international] Hariss Harun and Leandro. We have to work hard to match them and close them off, to avoid them from approaching our danger area.

"The focus will definitely be on Leandro and Afiq Fazail who start most of JDT's attacks, while Hariss shoulders more defensive responsibilities," said the 23-year old player in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League.

After Saturday's match, the return fixture will be played at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. The two teams have met twice this season with both matches being won by the Southern Tigers. The last time Selangor won away to JDT was all the way back in 2013.

Sarkunan himself will surely want to have a better outing at Larkin than the previous one. In Selangor's 3-2 defeat to JDT on June 19, the midfielder lost his cool in the 76th minute and kicked the ball at the match referee, resulting in his immediate sending off.

