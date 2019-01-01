Sefah's suspension won't affect Kotoko against Coton Sport, says Ackah

The Porcupine Warriors chief doesn't think the absence of the right-back will affect their ambition to qualify to the group stage

Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah does not expect the club to struggle against Coton Sport in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off despite the suspension of defender Augustine Sefa.

The 27-year-old will miss the fixture after picking his third yellow card of the competition during the 3-2 win in the first leg in Cameroon last week.

"It is true that Augustine Sefa is not eligible to play against Coton Sport in Kumasi but I don't think this will affect us," Ackah told Agyenkwa FM.

"Of course he is a good player who is very hard working but we have a good replacement for him. We were aware after the first leg that he is not qualified for the return leg so the technical team worked on his unavailability even in Cameroon.

"There is no way Coton Sport can upset us and qualify on Sunday so every supporter must be rest assured of victory. It is also not true that Kwame Bonsu was unqualified to play in the first leg so everything is under control," he added.

According to Goal's sources, captain Amos Frimpong will fill the void while Abass Mohammed takes charge of left-back duties.