Chelsea have completed the signing of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Tuesday evening, adding fresh firepower to the Blues' ranks.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal running until 2033, Chelsea announced on their official website, and will link up with Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the new season.

He arrives at Stamford Bridge having made himself one of the Premier League's brightest young attackers.

At Villa, Rogers had a hand in 40 goals across 85 Premier League appearances, firing the club to a fourth-place finish before they lifted the Europa League trophy last season.

Since his senior England debut in November 2024, he has grown into a mainstay for the Three Lions. Rogers has won 22 caps and featured at the 2026 World Cup, where England finished third.

Several English media outlets put the fee at 117 million euros (138 million euros), making Rogers the second most expensive signing in Premier League history, behind only Alexander Isak's 125 million pound switch from Newcastle to Liverpool last summer.

Arsenal had led the chase for Rogers early in the summer window. Then Chelsea pounced, snatching the player from under the Gunners' noses.

To announce the deal, Chelsea posted a video of Rogers on their official "X" page with the caption "chose Chelsea", a nod to the tug-of-war with Arsenal.



















