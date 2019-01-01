Sebastien Migne to Kenya fans: Be passionate with Harambee Stars at Afcon

Harambee Stars are pooled in Group C of the Afcon finals and start their campaign against the Desert Warriors of Algeria

Sebastien Migne has challenged the Harambee Stars fans to rally behind the team as they make a return to the .

The Frenchman insists that the future of the team looks bright and that all they need now is for the fans to stop their criticism and support the couse.

“I have a message to the fans back home, we need to remember where we were one year ago, it is not an excuse but a reality and I am not a liar, we were so far from Afcon, so far from this kind of thing, we were absent for 15 years,” Migne told reporters in on Wednesday.

“Just be behind the team, be passionate and something good will happen and I hope if not immediately, it will happen soon. We are on the way, maybe soon, it might not be in three days or in the next two years but we are on the way”

Migne also admitted that he was not sure whether his players will be able to play under pressure during the Afcon finals.

“I am waiting to see what kind of reaction my players will give me against the top teams. We are not very far away and I know they understand what is expected from them,” Migne continued.

“We need to try and be perfect and use all the options that we have in the team. We must be positive, we must stay focused and we can make it.”

are pooled in Group C of the tournament and will face in the opener on June 23 (Sunday).