Sebastien Desabre: Uganda must find ways to stop Egypt's Mohamed Salah

The Cranes start their campaign against DRC Congo June 22, then face Zimbabwe before wrapping up the group against Egypt

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre says the team has to stop Mohamed Salah when they face in the .

The East African nation is in the tough Group A alongside hosts and seven-time champions , DR Congo, who have won it twice, and Zimbabwe.

Desabre has been quoted by Kingfut as saying that he knows the Pharaohs well and have to do absolutely everything to stop their dangerous attacker, but predicted an exciting encounter in their final Group A game.

“I know the Egyptian team well, especially Mohamed Salah. He is one of the players with wonderful individual skills and has the ability to be ranked among the best players in the world at the moment," the Frenchman said.

"We will have a plan to stop him in our match together.

“Playing against Egypt is a very wonderful moment because it is the host country and the presence of the fans is great in their game.

“They will place strong pressure on them, and we will try to snatch the points in the first two matches before the last match against them.”

Article continues below

The Cranes are currently camping in Abu Dhabi, where they will play Turkmenistan and in friendlies before arriving in Egypt on June 17.

Uganda will open their Afcon ampaign against DR Congo on June 22 in Cairo.