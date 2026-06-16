How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign full of memorable moments, Scotland are now mixing it with the best teams on the planet at FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

Following their first match victory at a World Cup tournament in 36 years (vs Haiti last week), the Tartan Army are now aiming to maintain their momentum against their other Group C rivals, Morocco and Brazil.

Are Scotland going to rise to the occasion? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

Scotland World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date & times Fixture Venue Tickets Saturday, June 13 (9pm ET) Haiti vs Scotland (0-1) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) N/A Friday, June 19 (6pm ET) Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 (6pm ET) Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets

How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Scotland at the World Cup?

For the first time in over 40 years, Scotland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. It’s given the team and the fans a huge morale boost as they attempt to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first ever time.

Excitement is guaranteed when watching Scotland play recently. Their heroic qualifying campaign ended with a thrilling climax at Hampden Park, where they saw off group rivals, Denmark, 4-2, scoring two injury-time goals to seal top spot in style.

It wasn’t just an amazing result, it was full of jaw-dropping goals, too. Inside three minutes, Scott McTominay had opened the scoring with an outrageous overhead kick.

The Danes fought back and thought they had bagged a vital point, but the Scots drove on for the win. Kieran Tierney lashed home a spectacular long-range effort in the 93rd, but the home side wasn’t done there. Five minutes later, Kenny McLean found the back of the net with an audacious shot from his own half.

Scottish fans heading to North America this summer can expect more dramatic moments. They’ll be hopeful that some of the more experienced players, such as John McGinn and Scott McTominay, who both appear in the top-10 list of their country’s all-time top scorers, can lead from the front and inspire other squad members.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: