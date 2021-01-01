'Scoring against Spurs is even sweeter!' - On-loan Arsenal midfielder Willock thrilled with Newcastle equaliser

The 21-year-old midfielder scored in the final moments of the 2-2 draw as the Magpies earned a point against Tottenham

Joe Willock admitted his Arsenal roots made Sunday's goal against Tottenham significantly sweeter.

The on-loan midfielder scored a late goal for Newcastle on Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 85th minute to seal a 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Willock says scoring against his parent club's fierce rivals made Sunday's finish even better.

What did Willock say?

"The boys did really well," he told Sky Sports. "I'm an Arsenal player so [scoring against Spurs] does make it a bit sweeter but I'm just happy to come here, do my job and make an impact like the manager told me to do.

"[Steve Bruce] told me to come on, run around and get in the box to try and score goals. I'm happy I was able to do that. As a group of players, we're all willing to fight for each other. If we continue to play how we did today we will have no problems staying in this league."

Willock at Newcastle

Willock, who originally joined Arsenal at the age of four, joined Newcastle on loan in February after making 17 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners during the first half of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored on his debut as Newcastle lost to Southampton, with Sunday's goal being his second in a Magpies shirt.

Willock has made eight appearances for the club since the start of his loan, and he admitted in February that he is not thinking about his future or a potential move away from Emirates Stadium.

