Schlupp’s strike inspires Crystal Palace shocker over Manchester City

The Ghanaian was on target as the Citizens lost at home for the first time this season on Saturday

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp was among the scorers as Crystal Palace stunned cup holders Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

On his seventh start of the campaign, the utility man scored to bring The Eagles level at Etihad Stadium, before three more goals pegged the score at 3-2 in favour of the away side.

The strike has taken his season goal tally to three in 16 matches, having also found the back of the net against West Ham United and Fulham.

Ilkay Gundogan put City in the lead in the 27th minute with a header that sailed past Vicente Guaita.

Schlupp, however, hit back for Palace in the 33rd minute. After receiving a pass from James McArthur, the 25-year-old drove into the box and sent a low shot into the right bottom corner of the net to make it 1-1.

There was more shock at Etihad three minutes later when Andros Townsend unleashed a ferocious volley from outside the box into the net to put The Eagles 2-1 up.

Luka Milivojevic then made it 3-1 with a penalty but injury returnee Kevin De Bruyne netted for City five minutes to full-time to settle the score at 3-2.

The result has pushed Palace up to 14th on the league table, while second-placed City now sit four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday.