Schlupp tips Townsend's goal against Manchester City to win Premier League award

The Eagles midfielder believes the strike from his teammate can win the league's goal award of the season

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has heaped praise on his teammate Andros Townsend following his 'wonderful' goal in their 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Townsend, 27, scored the spectacular goal from 25-yards to add to Schlupp's equaliser before a well-taken spot kick by Luka Milivojevic wrapped up the victory at Etihad Stadium. Palace will now welcome Cardiff City to the Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

“Townsend's goal was a wonderful one and probably the best so far this season. It can win the best goal award, " Schlupp told Crystal Palace TV.

"It was a special moment, I was shouting for him to shoot because if they get it on the edge of their box they can break well because they are so good on the counter-attack. He had no doubt in his head and got it on target and scored a wonderful goal.

“It was a special performance, to go to a club like Manchester City is never easy and I feel we fully deserved the three points.

“We took positives from recent performances into this one and we are all delighted to get three points and hope we continue against Cardiff City,” he said.

Schlupp has scored three goals for Palace this season in16 appearances.