Schlupp, Duncan return for Ghana in Afcon qualifying squad, Gyan missing
Captain Asamoah Gyan is a conspicuous absentee from Ghana's squad for the March 23 2019 Afcon qualifier against Kenya but there are returns for Kwadwo Asamoah, Jeffrey Schlupp and Alfred Duncan.
The skipper is not listed on the 24 man roster announced on Monday for the final matchday action despite seeing 26 minutes of game time for Turkish club Kayserispor in a league fixture on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah is back to the four-time African champions after controversially withdrawing from November's away encounter with Ethiopia.
In-form Crystal Palace man Jeffrey Schlupp and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan have been recalled to the national fold after some time in the wilderness.
There are also debut call-ups for Genk centre-back Joseph Aidoo, UAE-based Ernest Asante, Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents.
Columbus Crew duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, Empoli man Afriyie Acquah, China-based Frank Acheampong and Reims left-back Baba Rahman, who is back to full fitness with his new French club, have not been called up.
Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Nantes striker Abdul Majeed Waris are also out as they continue recovery from injuries.
Ghana are set to host Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium in a dead-rubber as both sides have already secured qualification for the final tournament in Egypt in June/July.
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)
Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe, Turkey), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Kasim Adams (Hoffenheim, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), John Boye (Metz, France), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)
Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko), Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alhassan Wakaso (Vitoria S.C, Portugal), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)
Forwards: Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, England)