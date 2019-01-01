Schlupp, Duncan return for Ghana in Afcon qualifying squad, Gyan missing

James Kwesi Appiah's list of invited players for the March 23 tie has been announced

Captain Asamoah Gyan is a conspicuous absentee from 's squad for the March 23 2019 Afcon qualifier against but there are returns for Kwadwo Asamoah, Jeffrey Schlupp and Alfred Duncan.

The skipper is not listed on the 24 man roster announced on Monday for the final matchday action despite seeing 26 minutes of game time for Turkish club Kayserispor in a league fixture on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah is back to the four-time African champions after controversially withdrawing from November's away encounter with Ethiopia.

In-form man Jeffrey Schlupp and midfielder Alfred Duncan have been recalled to the national fold after some time in the wilderness.

There are also debut call-ups for centre-back Joseph Aidoo, -based Ernest Asante, Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu and Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban, who was born in to Ghanaian parents.

duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, man Afriyie Acquah, -based Frank Acheampong and left-back Baba Rahman, who is back to full fitness with his new French club, have not been called up.

defender Daniel Amartey and striker Abdul Majeed Waris are also out as they continue recovery from injuries.

Ghana are set to host Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium in a dead-rubber as both sides have already secured qualification for the final tournament in in June/July.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg United, ), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux, ), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe, ), Andy Yiadom ( FC, ), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Kasim Adams ( , ), Nicholas Opoku ( , Italy), John Boye (Metz, France), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, )

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( , Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso ( , ), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko), Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE), Thomas Partey ( , Spain), Alhassan Wakaso (Vitoria S.C, ), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forwards: Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, ), Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, England)