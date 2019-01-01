Schlupp, Ayew in action as Crystal Palace stun Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup

The Ghana duo featured for The Eagles who recorded a surprising win over The Lilywhites in the cup competition on Sunday

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp played an instrumental role for Crystal Palace as they registered a shock 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the English FA Cup on Sunday.

The midfielder capped 90 minutes of action with a vital contribution to help The Eagles into the fifth round of the cup competition.

It was his second season appearance of the championship.

Palace took the lead in the ninth minute through Connor Wickham, who slotted a rebound into the net from close range after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga parried away Schlupp's first effort.

Andros Townsend then made it 2-0 in the 34th minute from the spot after Kyle Walker-Peters handled the ball in the box.

Article continues below

Tottenham had a glorious opportunity to halve the deficit a minute to half-time but Kieran Trippier failed to converted when he picked himself for a penalty awarded to the Lilywhites.

After the break, Mauricio Pochettino's men posed a stronger challenge to get back into the game but Palace held on to seal a place in the next round.

Schlupp's compatriot and club-mate Jordan Ayew joined the action in the 88th minute.

