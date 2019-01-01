Schalke boss Tedesco on why Baba is set to exit Veltins-Arena

The Royal Blues manager offers explanation on the Ghanaian's decision to prematurely end his loan deal

Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco has shed light on the imminent departure of Ghana defender Baba Rahman.

On loan from Chelsea, the full-back has been confirmed to be on his way out of Veltins-Arena, with Spanish clubs Villarreal and Girona and French outfit Lille reportedly in the race for his services.

In line with his expected exit, the 24-year-old was not part of the Royal Blues' 26-man squad that left Germany for a training exercise in Spain on Friday.

"We have openly communicated to him that his chance of playing with us is very low," Tedesco told pressmen upon their arrival in Benidorm in explanation of the Ghanaian's decision to reconsider his future at Veltins-Arena.

It has indeed been a frustrating season for Baba, who has made just four appearances for Schalke in all competitions.

The Tamale-born's limited playing time is partly due to a loss of form and partly a result of a lack of match fitness following a long injury layoff.

While at Schalke on an initial one-year loan from Chelsea, the defender suffered an injury while playing for Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Initially expected back in action after seven months, a series of complications kept him in the treatment room until May last year when he made a second-half appearance on the final matchday of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, having earlier rejoined the Royal Blues for a second spell on an 18-month deal.

The loan is expected to expire at the end of the season, but the defender's quest for action is all but set to bring the association to a premature end.

