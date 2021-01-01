Schalke 04 suffer injury blow with Bentaleb and Mendyl facing indefinite spells on sidelines

The Royal Blues will be without the Algeria and Morocco internationals as they continue their relegation fight in the German top-flight

Schalke 04 have confirmed that Nabil Bentaleb and Hamza Mendyl will be out of Bundesliga action for an indefinite period.

The African duo did not feature in the Royal Blues' 5-0 Bundesliga defeat at Wolfsburg on Saturday as Mendy watched on as an unused substitute.

The Morocco international was said to have picked up an ankle injury during a training session which will make him unavailable for the unknown period.

Bentaleb, on the other hand, went under the knife to treat his groin and he is expected to continue his rehabilitation in two weeks.

The 26-year-old who has played in nine Bundesliga matches this season, has been projected to return to action by the end of the 2020-21 season.

“The Algerian international is to resume his rehabilitation in Gelsenkirchen in two weeks’ time. The aim is for the midfielder to be fit again by the end of the season,” the club statement read.

“Meanwhile Hamza Mendyl will also be sidelined with injury for the foreseeable future. The defender suffered an injury to the anterior syndesmosis ligament in his ankle during training and will be out for an indefinite period.”

Bentaleb and Mendyl’s injuries compounded Schalke 04’s injury woes with Senegal’s Salif Sane and Morocco’s Nassim Boujellab alongside seven other players on the treatment table.

The Royal Blues are struggling in the German top-flight this season with just a win after 25 matches and they sit at the bottom of the bottom with 10 points - 12 points adrift of safety.

Next up for Schalke 04 is a league match against Borussia Monchengladbach and Morocco's Amine Harit is in contention to play a part at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday.