Savic slams 'ugly and disrespectful' England midfielder Henderson

The Montenegro defender has called out the Liverpool man for a sarcastic remark during Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier

Montenegro defender Stefan Savic has hit out at midfielder Jordan Henderson for an "ugly and disrespectful" action at the end of Monday's qualifier.

England strolled to a 5-1 win in the match in Podgorica, with Henderson coming off the bench in the second half and grabbing a late assist for Raheem Sterling's goal.

The game was marred by racist chants from fans aimed at England players, with UEFA having now opened an investigation into the matter.

Henderson picked up a booking in addition to his assist, as tempers flared and the chants from the crowd continued.

But Savic has highlighted a different incident, saying the midfielder was disrespectful toward one of his team-mates when sarcastically offering to trade jerseys after the game.

"We all know they are a much bigger team than us but sometimes I feel very bad to be playing the same sport as some players," the defender said.

“Jordan Henderson, for example, sarcastically told our player after one normal clash he would give him a jersey after the match.

“It is ugly and disrespectful. I told him he was good enough not to act like that.

“We are proud and I’d rather play with this team and concede five goals and not with some arrogant players from England.”

Savic, 28, played for for one season in 2011-12, before moving on to and eventually Atletico in 2015.

England now top Group A of Euro 2020 qualifying after starting their campaign with wins over the and Montenegro by a combined score of 10-1.