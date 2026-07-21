Saudi club Al-Fateh have shared a remarkable human story involving one of the medical staff at the Roshn League side.

In a video posted to their official account on X, the club revealed that their personal masseur, known as Jlo, has a tattoo on his arm reading: "Saudi Arabia saved me.. thank you".

Jlo explained why he got the tattoo. "Saudi Arabia helped me change my life, Saudi Arabia is my home", he said.

"Saudi Arabia helped me do something very important for my son, which was a very difficult surgical operation", he added. "Everything in my life changed here, I stopped smoking, and I stopped many bad things".

The club closed the clip by thanking their masseur and calling it one of the beautiful stories within Al-Fateh.