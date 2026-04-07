Saudi Al-Hilal star wanted in the Italian league

Juventus are targeting a move for Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, the star of Saudi side Al-Hilal, during the upcoming summer transfer window, in an exciting move that reflects the Italian club’s ambition to strengthen their attack.



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Italian channel Sky Sports revealed on Tuesday that Juventus’ management has officially contacted their counterparts at Al-Hilal to discuss the possibility of the Uruguayan international moving to the Allianz Stadium, the Old Lady’s home ground in Turin.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah quoted the channel as saying that Juventus’s summer transfer strategy will be closely linked to the team’s qualification for the Champions League next season, as this qualification is a decisive factor in financing new deals.

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It is worth noting that Nunez joined Al-Hilal from English side Liverpool in August 2025 for €53 million.

During his time with the Saudi side, the Uruguayan striker has played 24 matches across various competitions, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists.



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Al-Hilal had excluded Nunez from the domestic squad for the Saudi Pro League following the closure of the winter transfer window.