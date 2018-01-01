Sassuolo's two-goal hero Duncan explains non-celebration against Atalanta

The Ghanaian has thrown light on his indifference after twice finding the back of the net against La Dea

Sassuolo midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan says he did not celebrate any of his two goals against Atalanta on Saturday because he was "angry" by his team's performance.

It was a terribly disappointing day for the Neroverdi who, in front of home fans, slumped to a 6-2 defeat at MAPEI Stadium - Citta del Tricolore.

Despite the humiliation, the Ghana international ended the game with a personal pride as he scored both of his outfit's consolation goals.

"I did not celebrate because I was angry about how things were going, it did not seem to be the case and the moment to do it," Duncan said, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

"I'm sorry that my goals did not help the team to get the result.

"As Sassuolo, we could have done more, but we made too many mistakes and we paid a lot for each of these.

"We are all disappointed for this result being so wide.

"We needed to have played another type of game despite the strength of the opponent. Too much smudging and errors in all areas of the field."

Saturday's game marked Duncan's return to action, having sat out Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to AS Roma due to fitness concerns.

He has now taken his season tallies to 12 Serie A appearances - all starts - and three goals.

According to reports, the 25-year-old's good showing has attracted interest from Juventus, AC Milan, and former club Inter Milan, with a move in the January transfer window a possibility.

