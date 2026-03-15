Sassuolo v Bologna 0–1, the match statistics

Sassuolo 0–1 Bologna
Goalscorers: Dallinga (B) 6’ (first half)
SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia (Doig 30’ 2nd half); Koné (Vranckx 30’ 2nd half), Matic (Volpato 14’ 2nd half), Thorstvedt; Berardi (Bakola 41’ 2nd half), Pinamonti (Nzola 14’ 2nd half), Laurienté. Manager: Grosso
BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Skorupski; De Silvestri (Zortea 28’ 1st half), Vitik, Lucumi, Miranda; Sohm (Pobega 38’ 2nd half), Moro (Freuler 18’ 2nd half), Odgaard (Bernardeschi 37’ 2nd half); Orsolini, Dallinga (Castro 18’ 2nd half), Cambiaghi. Manager: Italiano
Referee: Bonacina
Bookings: Dallinga (B) 24’ 1st half, Nzola (S) 32’ 2nd half, Zortea (B) 50’ 2nd half
Added time: 2’ plus 7’