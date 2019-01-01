Sarri on Kante position: I need a player to move the ball fast - he's not the best at it

Maurizio Sarri says he will not return N'Golo Kante to his natural defensive midfield role because the Frenchman cannot move the ball quickly enough.

The 27-year-old has been used in a more advanced position since the Italian took over last summer, with Jorginho taking the deeper spot in midfield.

The former Leicester star has been a key figure for the Blues this season, scoring four times in 35 appearances in all competitions, but 's recent dip in form has prompted concerns at Stamford Bridge.

The coach has come under pressure amid their recent dip in form. Since late-January, Sarri's side have suffered defeats to , Bournemouth and in the and crashed out of the with a loss to on Monday.

Goal understands the club have given him three games to save his job, making the second-leg of their tie with on Thursday a crucial clash before they face Manchester City in the final.

As he looks for a way to salvage his side's season, Sarri was asked if his insistence on playing Kante out of his natural role could be harming his side, the Italian explained the star does not have the right characteristics to play there in his style.

"In that position, I want a player able to move the ball very fast," he said at a press conference. "This is not the best characteristic of N'Golo. N'Golo is very useful for us, but this one is not his best characteristic."

When it was pointed out that the midfielder has won a World Cup and two Premier League titles, Sarri replied: "But in another system."

More to follow...