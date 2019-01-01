Sarri defends Can & Mandzukic snubs in Juventus' Champions League squad

Leaving two experienced stars out of his plans for a European campaign was the "necessary" choice, according to the man in charge of the Bianconeri

Maurizio Sarri has defended his decision to leave Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic out of ' squad.

The pair were surprise omissions from the Italian champions' selection for the group stage of the competition, which begins next week with a trip to .

Can admitted to being "furious" and "shocked" at Sarri's selection call and said he was not given an explanation as to why he was overlooked.

Sarri has previously expressed concern about the size of his bloated squad and insisted at Friday's news conference that he made the "necessary" decision in leaving out Can and Mandzukic.

"It wasn't easy or pleasing to make the choices I had to for the Champions League list, but it was necessary," he said.

"I'm sorry because two important players were left out. However, these difficulties demonstrate the strength of our squad."

Asked if he expected the reaction from Can, Sarri said: "It's normal that when a player suffers from a strong and impactful choice that there's an emotional aspect involved.

"We must give him the opportunity to let out how he is feeling. I'm of the right age to understand these kinds of reactions."

Can played the final five minutes of 's 2-0 win against on Monday, having been an unused sub for the loss to , and he may get the nod to start Juve's trip to on Saturday.

Juventus are back in action four days later when travelling to Atletico in the Champions League and Sarri is ready to make full use of his big squad.

"At this moment our attention must be on the league," he said. "Then we will think about the cup.

"We are in a moment in which the team must take its own identity. We must fight the difficulty that is having many players who have played very little in the last period."

Among those pushing for inclusion is midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has not featured in a competitive game since arriving from during the close season because of a muscle injury.

"A few weeks ago he was far behind his team-mates from the physical point of view," Sarri said.

"In the last 10 days I have seen progress in training. He is not yet at his best but if his evolution continues he can soon return to a high level."