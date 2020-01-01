Sarr ‘much closer’ to starting against Liverpool – Watford boss Pearson

The Hornets boss feels the Senegal international is close to playing a prominent role for his side against the Reds

manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed Ismaila Sarr is ‘much closer’ to starting when they face in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The winger suffered a hamstring problem against Hotspur in January which sidelined him from action, missing his side’s defeats against , Tranmere Rovers, and their draw against and Hove Albion.

The international, however, returned against at Old Trafford last weekend, where he featured for 20 minutes.

Ahead of their clash with the Reds at Vicarage Road, Pearson stated the forward, who has recovered well from his injury, could be handed a starting role in the encounter.

“[Sarr] is much closer [to start]. The squad’s had a good week,” Pearson told the club website.

Sarr has made 19 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists since teaming up with the Hornets from French side last summer.

Watford are one place above the base of the Premier League table after securing 24 points from 27 games.