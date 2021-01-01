Sarr fires Watford back to Premier League while Bolasie continues scoring run for Middlesbrough

The Senegal international scored the crucial goal that got the Hornets back to the English top-flight

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal that fired William Troost-Ekong's Watford back to the Premier League after a 1-0 victory over Millwall.

The Senegal winger won a penalty for Xisco Munoz's side in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Championship encounter after he was brought down, and he immediately stepped forward to break the deadlock at Vicarage Road in the 11th minute.

The goal separated both teams for the entire 90 minutes and sealed Watford's promotion to the Premier League in second spot.

The Hornets have gathered 88 points from 44 matches so far - five points behind leaders Norwich City with two matches remaining and 10 points behind third-placed Brentford.

Sarr is currently Watford's leading top scorer with 13 goals and four assists after 39 Championship matches.

HE MAKES NO MISTAKE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kti3xMMOTk — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 24, 2021

Nigeria defender Troost-Ekong also played a key role in the Hornets’ successful campaign in the second-tier division with his defensive contributions in 32 appearances.

Elsewhere in Middlesbrough, DR Congo's Yannick Bolasie continued his fine goalscoring run in Neil Warnock's team in Saturday's 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Everton loanee took his tally to three goals for Boro with his opening strike at the Riverside Stadium and he later assisted Duncan Watmore to seal their victory in the 81st minute.

Middlesbrough moved to ninth in the league table following the win with 63 points after 44 matches.

Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng returned to Queens Park Rangers' starting XI against Norwich City at Loftus Road after seeing his first career red card against Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Dieng fumbled in goal while trying to stop Xavi Quintilla's shot which put the Canaries ahead in the 32nd minute. Second-half goals from Max Aarons and Emiliano Buendia sealed the visitors' win and extended their lead at the summit of the Championship table.

The Senegalese will hope to redeem himself when QPR visit John Obi Mikel's Stoke City for their next league fixture on May 1.