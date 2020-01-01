Sarpong: Yanga SC forward explains reason behind goal-celebration

The Ghanaian has already scored two goals for Timu ya Wananchi in two matches since he signed for the club in August

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker Michael Sarpong has explained why he celebrates his goals by placing one hand on the eye and another on the chest.

Sarpong has scored two goals for Yanga now after signing from Rayon Sports of Rwanda, where he had scored 30 goals across two seasons.

His two goals for Timu ya Wananchi came against Aigle Noir of Burundi - in a pre-season encounter - before getting the second against Prisons in the season opener where they drew 1-1.

The Ghanaian is expected to fill the void left by David Molinga as Yanga are fighting to win the league title once more since surrendering it to their Kariakoo rivals Simba SC in the last three seasons.

“I am happy I have got chances to score but what is important to note is that the goals are coming courtesy of the unity I have experienced with my teammates,” Sarpong told Soka Letu.

“I always celebrate my goals in the fashion that I do because I believe the goals are coming not because of my personal ability but it is because of God's blessings.”

Meanwhile, Mbeya City head coach Amri Said has explained how he has planned to face and beat Yanga in the second match of the 2020/21 season at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Mbeya City were defeated in their opening match by KMC FC by a 4-0 margin and have a rather tough task of facing the record champions in Dar es Salaam as they look for their maiden points of the campaign.

“This is a game that is going to be won by how teams deploy themselves tactically and how they implement those tactics,” Said told Soka Letu.

“You know both sides are coming to fight for wins given what they registered in the previous matches and for that reason, it is going to be a very tough match.

“I believe my players will be in the right frame of mind to fight and win because that is what we really need.

“Our opener [vs KMC] was a game that acted like a class for us where we picked areas we committed mistakes. I know Yanga are a big side and we will face them on the pitch with the utmost respect.

“What we will also need is support from our fans.”

The match will start at 17:00 EAT.