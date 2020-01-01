Sarpong: My time to score goals for Yanga SC has now arrived

The Ghanaian striker says he has studied the weaknesses of defenders in the top flight and promises more goals from now on

Michael Sarpong has revealed he is now ready to start scoring goals for Young Africans (Yanga SC) after studying the Mainland Premier League.

The Ghanaian striker was among the new players signed by the Jangwani-giants in the past transfer window and has only managed to score one goal from the seven matches played for far in the 2020-21 campaign.

Sarpong has revealed the toughness of the league slowed him down but now he has studied the league well and knows what he will do to start scoring goals.

More teams

“I am very happy because things are now changing as days pass, I don’t fear anyone when playing but I faced difficulties because of the toughness of the league,” Sarpong is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I now feel my time has arrived to start banging in the goals, I have taken my time to study how defenders play here in Tanzania, and now I know their weaknesses and will be easy for me to exploit them, I am now ready to take them head-on.

“I only came here to score goals and help my team and it is always in mind and now that I am getting better in each and every day, the time is ripe now, I must accept I faced difficult times when I came in but now I have done my research and good to go.”

Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the season as they have won six matches and drawn one, and their most recent win came against KMC FC whom they beat 2-1 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The win was the second successive one for new coach Cedric Kaze, who has, however, revealed he is not yet satisfied with how the team is playing and promised the fans to expect more in future matches.

The Burundian tactician signed a three-year contract to sign for the Jangwani giants following the abrupt exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who had overseen the club for only 37 days.

“I have received a lot of congratulatory messages from Yanga fans, thanking me for the few changes the team has had since I took over, especially the team holding well to the ball when in possession and also attacking the opponent at any given time,” Kaze is quoted saying by Sokaletu.

Article continues below

“I want to tell Yanga fans that it is just the beginning, more good things will come as you know I have only been around with the team for a few weeks, so we will have a few things we must work on to improve because my aim is to see the team playing the passing game, it is what I like most.

“For now, I am working on improving areas which are not 100 per cent, for example, the striking force, who are not using the chances they create and it has affected our goals not coming in, we have to improve on that.”

Yanga are currently second on the 18-team league table with 19 points from seven matches while Azam, who lost their first match this season against Mtibwa Sugar, are still perched at the top on 21 points.