Sarpong: Ghana Normalisation Committee has left Appiah in limbo
Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel 'JE' Sarpong is unhappy by the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee's indecision concerning the future of Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah.
Appiah's job has hung in the balance following the West Africans' disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.
While many are calling for his sack, there has been no official statement on the future of the 59-year-old whose current contract runs out in December.
“I’m not happy with the current situation," Sarpong said, as reported by Footballghana
"It affects our ranking because we are not playing any football.
"When somebody has done something and you call him, tell him [whether] you want to keep or sack him.
"He has submitted his [Afcon] report but they haven’t called for a meeting to discuss anything, so he is also in limbo.
"He is human and can’t start going to the training field when he does not know his fate.
"They should come clear on his future."
It is uncertain if Appiah's deal will be renewed at its expiry later this year, or whether he will be asked to leave.
Goal understands the Normalisation Committee has resorted to leave the ultimate decision to the new GFA administration expected to assume office on October 25.
The former Asante Kotoko man in on his second stint in charge of the Black Stars following a first spell between 2012 and 2014.