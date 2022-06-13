Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview
Sao Tome and Nigeria face off in the continuation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
After a poor start against Guinea-Bissau – where they were demolished 5-1 – the Falcons and True Parrots Team are aiming to bounce back against the Super Eagles.
However, they know an uphill task awaits them when Jose Peseiro’s squad comes calling on Monday afternoon.
Nigeria secured a comeback victory over Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
Although a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023 is the ultimate goal, the Group A match at the Stade Adrar, Agadir promises to be a fire cracker having in mind that it is the first time both countries will be meeting at any level on the international scene.
|Game
|Sao Tome and Principe vs Nigeria
|Date
|Monday, June 13
|Time
|14:00 WAT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
This match will be live-streamed.
You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|AIT, Super Sports
|NFF TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sao Tome & Principe squad
|Goalkeepers
|Anastacio Braganca, Feher Mendes
|Defenders
|Ivonaldo, Leonildo Soares, Nilton Pequeno, Jardel Nazare, Hernane Espirito
|Midfielders
|Aldair, Joel Neves, Luis Selemane, Geoxking Alegre, Tinho, Iniesta, Gualdino Mauro
|Forwards
|Dadigildo, Luis Leal, Valter Rocha, Ronaldo Afonso, Edmilson Viegas, Eba Viegas
Potential Sao Tome & Principe XI: Bragancas, Nazare, Viegas, Nilton, Iniesta, Aldair, Leal, Soares, Rocha, Edmilson, Eba
|Position
|Nigeria squad
|Goalkeepers
|Francis Uzoho, Adewale Adeyinka, Adebayo Adeleye
|Defenders
|Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi; Chidozie Awaziem; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Sani Faisal; Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo
|Midfielders
|Joseph Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo; Innocent Bonke; and Frank Onyeka
|Forwards
|Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, Sadiq Umar; and Terem Moffi
Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Aina, Omeruo, Ajayi, Bassey, Iwobi, Aribo, Simon, Chukwueze, Dessers, Osimhen
Match Preview
Although Sao Tome and Principe appear to be the weakest team in Group A, nevertheless, they would be aspiring to cause an upset against Nigeria.
Nonetheless, they must keep things very tight in defence to achieve this mission in Morocco. The Central Africans have conceded once in 14 of their last 15 matches in all competitions.
Adriano Eusebio’s men must be at their best to curtail Victor Osimhen’s threat. The Napoli striker has found the net on 10 occasions in his last 13 appearances for the three-time African champions.
Nigeria are without Innocent Bonke and Watford star William Troost-Ekong for this encounter due to contrasting injury worries. Regardless, coach Jose Peseiro is unruffled by their absence.
Instead, he underscored the importance of picking the best starting XI against the Falcons and True Parrots Team so that they can be at the top.
“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it,” the Portuguese manager told the media.
“As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have a huge pedigree and they also have both quantity and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games.”