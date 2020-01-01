Sanusi assists as FC Porto hold Feddal's Sporting Lisbon

The Nigeria international played a crucial role for the Dragons as they picked up a valuable away point against the Lions on Saturday night

FC went to Estadio Jose Alvalade, played and got a 2-2 draw versus hosts Lisbon in Saturday’s Primeira Liga clash.

Having suffered a 3-2 home defeat their last time out against Maritimo, the Dragons travelled to Sporting with the aim of getting back to winning ways.

They were on course to take an opening minute lead, but goalkeeper Antonio Adan was at alert to make a brave save. Few minutes later, the hosts had their first chance at goal following a beautiful play between Joao Palhinha and Jovane Cabral, nevertheless, Matheus Nunes could not finish off from close range.

More teams

Lisbon took the lead in the ninth minute through Nuno Santos who rifled home an uncleared cross from Pedro Porro.

However, Mateus Uribe levelled matters for the visitors in the 25th minute with international Zaidu Sanusi providing the assist.

Porto took the lead for the first time in the encounter through Jesus Corona in the 45th minute. Before the half time whistle, Sanusi brought down Pedro Goncalves - an action that saw referee Luis Godinho award a penalty kick while showing the left back a second caution. Nevertheless, the decision was reversed after VAR replays with manager Ruben Amorim getting the marching orders instead.

Sporting approached the second half like a wounded animal as they pushed for an equaliser. After several attempts, they finally evened matters in the 87th minute thanks to Luciano Vietto’s header that sailed into goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin’s net.

Sanusi was on parade from start to finish for the Dragons alongside ’s Chancel Mbemba, but Moussa Marega who was handed a place in the starting line up was substituted for Antonio Martinez in the 59th minute.

Guinea Bissau’s Nanu was a 76th substitute for Wilson Manafa as Senegalese duo of Mamadou Loum and Mouhamed Mbaye were not dressed for action.

Article continues below

For Sporting Lisbon, international Zouhair Feddal was in action for the whole duration while Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral played for 56 minutes before he was replaced by Vietto.

With this result, Porto are second in the log with seven points from four games. Unbeaten Sporting Lisbon boast of the same number of points to occupy the third position, albeit, with a game less.