Sane set for Man City return in Premier League 2 clash

The Germany international is set to end six months of injury misery against Arsenal's Under-23 side

Leroy Sane is set to play his first competitive football since August, with Pep Guardiola having confirmed that the winger will feature in a Premier League 2 clash against for ’s Under-23 side.

Sane has thus far missed the duration of the season after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage last year.

At that point, the 24-year-old seemed on the brink of signing for , though his injury put paid to any hopes he had of moving back to his homeland.

He has spent much of the campaign building up the strength in his knee since and returned to first-team training late in January.

“Leroy Sane is with the EDS tonight. It is always nice to ease back and get a feel for the game,” Guardiola told the media.

“It is incredible that first-team players can join in with academy games for recovery. It is good.”

Despite his return to competitive football, his long-term future at City remains in doubt, with the belief that Bayern may yet return for him.

Sane, meanwhile, has an option to stay a year beyond the end of his present contract, which ends in June 2021.

“I don’t have any new news, I’m sorry. I would like to tell you but...you have to ask Txiki Begiristain,” Guardiola said on the subject last month.

“The last info I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and all the time he didn’t reject it, so after that I don’t have any news.”

Sane, whose only action this season was in the Community Shield win over on penalties, has played 134 times for City since arriving from in the summer of 2016. He has scored 39 goals and laid on 45 more, notching 10 times each in the previous two Premier League campaigns to help Guardiola’s side to back-to-back triumphs.

So impressive were his displays during the 2017-18 season, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year, while during October of that campaign he was named the Premier League Player of the Month.

In addition, he has played 21 times for ’s senior team, bagging five goals in the process.

He will make his return in altogether more humble surroundings as City seek to improve upon their ninth place in Premier League 2 Division One.