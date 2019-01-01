Sane deal financially 'very difficult', accepts Bayern president

The German winger has long been a target for the Bavarian club, but their president admitted a deal may be difficult to get over the line

A deal to bring Leroy Sane to from is looking increasingly difficult from a financial perspective, according to the champions' president Uli Hoeness.

Bayern are embarking on a rebuild over the coming months as they look set to move on several ageing players, with Rafinha, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery already departed.

As such, Bayern are being heavily linked with a number of younger wingers and Sane has emerged as a primary target, with the club doing little to hide their desire to sign him.

The international joined City from in 2016 and, after a promising first season, he exploded in 2017-18, scoring 10 Premier League goals and setting up another 15 as he was named the Professional Footballers' Association's Young Player of the Year.

Although he appeared to lose some of Pep Guardiola's trust in 2018-19, City are reported to be holding out for at least £70m ($88m) for the 23-year-old and Hoeness accepts a deal looks unlikely.

Hoeness told Sport Bild: "I do not have exact numbers yet, but I think that the financial framework is very difficult. The whole package is difficult."

Bayern have already agreed deals for World Cup winners Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez and Hamburg prodigy Jann-Fiete Arp, while they are being linked with star Paulo Dybala.

Hoeness recently said that Bayern will not surpass the €80m (£70.5m/$89m)they spent to capture Hernandez from .

“We’re not playing Monopoly here. We are a football club. We have reached a limit with €80 million, and I don’t think that we’ll exceed that in future transfers,” he said ahead of the DFB Pokal Cup final.

The 67-year-old did add that it is likely that his club will be more active in the transfer market this summer.

“We have already brought in two or three players and will certainly not stop changing the team, and we will be back in action after [the cup final],” he continued.

“If Hasan [Salihamidzic] and Karl-Heinz [Rummenigge] have good suggestions, we will not oppose it in the supervisory board.”

Manchester City will reportedly not sanction a sale of Sane within the Premier League.