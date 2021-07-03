Sancho set to start for England against Ukraine as Mount earns Euro 2020 recall

The Dortmund winger, who is joining Manchester United, is set to be handed his first major tournament start in the Three Lions' quarter-final clash

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to start Jadon Sancho against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash in Rome on Saturday evening, Goal can confirm.

The news caps a wonderful week for the 21-year-old after his £73 million ($101m) transfer to Manchester United from Dortmund was confirmed, pending a medical.

Mason Mount is also expected to return as the Three Lions return to their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation after switching to a 3-4-3 system against Germany last time out.

Are there any other changes?

Switching to a back four will see Mount likely replace one of the right-backs in the starting XI, with either Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier expected to drop out.

Bringing in both Sancho and Mount should allow England to carry more attacking threat against a perceived weaker opponent, although that won't mean Southgate will completely abandon his defensive principles. Indeed, both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips are expected to start again.

Sancho will come in for Bukayo Saka, while Raheem Sterling is expected to continue after scoring three goals in four games so far at Euro 2020.

Saka is a doubt for the game after he suffered a slight knock in training on Friday, but all the other Three Lions players are fit and available.

As for Ukraine, they will be without striker Artem Besedin after he suffered a knee injury against Sweden in the last 16 and although captain Andriy Yarmolenko was also forced off in that match, he is hoping to be fit to play.

What has Southgate said?

"It’s impossible to keep everybody happy," the Three Lions manager said as supporters and pundits continue to call for Jack Grealish to start.

"It’s impossible to pick a team, everybody agrees with. We have to pick the right players for the right moments. Raheem has been on fire. His goals made it more difficult for others to come in.

"It’s a strong situation for the team. Any players that are good in one-to-one situations are important.”

Who is one yellow card away from a ban?

Harry Maguire and midfielders Phillips and Rice were booked against Germany and one more yellow card will lead to a suspension for the next match, which, should the Three Lions qualify, will be against Denmark or Czech Republic.

The same applies to Manchester City forward Phil Foden after he was booked in the first game against Croatia.

