Sancho responds to fan claiming he's 'behaving like a piece of sh*t'

It's unlikely that the supporter expected a reply after calling out the England international

and star Jadon Sancho surprised a fan on Thursday by responding to a rather offensive post in which a Twitter user accused the winger – who scored Dortmund's only goal against on Wednesday – of behaving like 'a piece of sh*t'.

Lucien Favre's men were soundly beaten at Camp Nou, with goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann contributing to a dominant 3-1 performance in Catalunya. Sancho netted a fine strike of his own, but it would prove to be only a consolation.

With the win, Barca secured their place in the knock-out rounds, while 's convincing win over Slavia Prague moved them level on points with Dortmund in Group F, meaning everything will come down to the final group matches to see who goes through.

Sancho will of course hope to make that progression, but with rumours suggesting he had been left on the bench due to disciplinary issues and reports linking the young Englishman to a variety of other clubs, one fan took out her frustration on the 19-year-old.

Posting on Twitter, presumably not expecting a response, the user said:

“It's quite clear you want to leave but right now you're playing for this club. Dortmund pays your salary. Maybe you should stop behaving like a piece of sh*t and do what you have to based on your contract? You were no one before Borussia. A bit of respect and gratitude please.”

Sancho replied: “Think I showed heart and desire last night. Anyway, we will try our best to get the three points on Saturday.”

Article continues below

Think I showed heart n desire last night 🤷🏽‍♂️ anyway we will try our best to get the 3 points on Saturday! 💪🏼 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 28, 2019

Three points and a return to winning ways is sorely needed for a side that was expected to challenge for the title after a summer of big spending. Dortmund, though, currently sit sixth in the German top tier, five points off leaders .

A recent 4-0 'Der Klassiker' humbling at the hands of a previously rudderless side raised serious questions of Favre and his charges, while following that disaster up with an extremely poor showing at home to bottom-placed Paderborn served only to further raise speculation over the head coach's future.

For now, Favre remains in the dugout, with a trip to a struggling side on Saturday providing the perfect platform to get Dortmund's season back on track.