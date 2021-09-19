Sancho dropped to the bench for Man Utd's clash with West Ham as McTominay returns
Getty
Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's clash with West Ham as Scott McTominay returns to the fold after an injury lay-off.
Sancho was handed his third start in a United shirt during their surprise 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys last week, but came off at half-time in Switzerland after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled his pack in response to a red card for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
He has not managed to retain his place in the Norwegian's lineup, though, with McTominay coming back in to partner Fred in midfield and Mason Greenwood supporting Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.
Editors' Picks
- Clattenburg: Mikel and Chelsea row could have been 'worse than going to prison'
- Milan's 'Magic Mike' Maignan making Juventus look like losers in Donnarumma PSG transfer
- Baba Rahman sees yellow, Dele-Bashiru shines as Reading beat Fulham away
- No Trent, no Robertson, no sweat - Liverpool's title credentials beyond dispute after show of squad strength
More to follow.