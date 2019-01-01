Sancho can become one of the best wingers in the world – Witsel

The young Englishman has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga and his team-mate feels he can go on to become a true great

midfielder Axel Witsel believes starlet Jadon Sancho can become one of the best wingers in world football if he continues to work hard and take onboard advice from his peers.

Sancho left for Dortmund in 2017 after spending two years in the Premier League side's academy. The 19-year-old's decision raised eyebrows in his home country, but he has gone on to silence the doubters with his form.

Indeed, the youngster's impact in the was good enough to earn him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad and has racked up four caps for his country to date.

Leaving the UK in search of game time is historically a road less travelled for English talent, but Witsel believes Sancho made the right move and can go on to become one of the best footballers in the world.

“It's good because he's getting a chance here in ,” the Belgian said, sat next to Marco Reus in an interview with Copa 90.

“English players used to stay in England but what Jadon is doing now is amazing.

“He has a lot of quality, I think he can be one of the top wingers in the world if he keeps working hard and listens to us a little bit!”

German football is well known for its big fan turn-outs and impressive choreographed displays from the stands, with perhaps none more famous than Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall'.

And while the extreme support is relatively new to Sancho and Witsel, the long-serving Reus admits it still gives players an extra incentive to up their game during home matches.

“If you're 1-0 down and the fans go crazy... whoa,” the BVB captain said. “It helps us. If we score and make it 1-1 or 2-1... it's just explosive.”

Witsel added: “It's my first season here and the atmosphere they make in every game is crazy. It's just amazing.”

Dortmund, top of the Bundesliga table by two points, take on second-placed on Saturday in a clash many will feel could determine the final outcome of the league.