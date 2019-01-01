Sanchez: I’m at Inter to win something and still love playing football

The Chilean forward is to spend the rest of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at San Siro from Manchester United and has his sights set on silverware

Alexis Sanchez has stated that he is at to “win something”, with the Chilean adamant that he retains his passion for the game despite a disappointing spell at .

A sorry stint at Old Trafford has led the 30-year-old forward to San Siro on a season-long loan.

United are reluctant to sever ties with a player they have invested considerable faith and funds in, but are aware of the need for him to rediscover his spark.

Sanchez believes he can do just that in Italy, telling Inter TV of his ambition: “First of all I’d like to thank my teammates, it’s a great group here and they welcomed me from the very first training session.

“I'm here to help the team win something, because I want to fight. The coach wants to win too and that's why I'm here.

“I have the same desire to win something, to play football. I love football and playing makes me happy.

“Now I'm here, I've arrived at a great team with excellent players. I'm here to fight for something.

“What struck me the most about my experiences in the past? In the Premier League it was the physicality, the pace, the strength, the intensity. I think it's a different kind of football from both the Italian and Spanish leagues.”

Sanchez has prior experience of life in from a stint at .

His efforts there earned him a switch to and a reunion will be taken in with the Liga giants in the group stages of this season’s .

“Playing Barcelona is always a special occasion, I won a lot there, it will be a very tough game but we have the players to win, so let's go and fight,” Sanchez said, with Inter having also been joined in Group F by and Slavia Prague.

Making a mark in Europe will be a top target for Inter this season, with a summer of ambitious reworking leaving them well set on and off the field.

“I want to win something, but we have to fight together, you can only win as a group,” Sanchez added.

“If we stay tight as a squad then we can succeed. Both myself and the whole team will do our best to get as far as possible and to win something, that's why I'm here.”