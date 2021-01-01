San Lorenzo vs Santos: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

The 2020 finalists begin their campaign anew with a tough stop in Buenos Aires against the Cuervo

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with a series of preliminary rounds to determine who makes the group stage for 2021.

And Tuesday's eye-catching final qualifying clash brings together two former champions in San Lorenzo and Santos.

This is the last hurdle before the first round proper, which will be drawn on April 9.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Santos

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 6 5:30pm / 8:30pm San Lorenzo vs Santos Fanatiz

What has happened to San Lorenzo and Santos so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

San Lorenzo qualified for the 2021 Copa by virtue of their league position in the last Superliga competition held in Argentina, which finished all the way back in March.

Since then the Cuervo's form has been rather sporadic, with coach Mariano Soso losing his job at the end of 2020 in a bid to improve performances.

His replacement Diego Dabove has also found life in Bajo Flores hard-going, but San Lorenzo at least had no problem advancing from the second stage of qualifying, downing Universidad de Chile 3-1 on aggregate.

This is Santos' first outing of the new Copa Libertadores, but they were active in the tournament as recently as three months ago.

There, Cuca's charges lost a tense final 1-0 to Palmeiras, who netted in the dying seconds to take the crown.

San Lorenzo and Santos team news and preview

Dabove has kept his cards close to his chest regarding selection in the build-up to the game, although Paraguay international Angel Romero is expected to start on Tuesday.

Santos' new Argentine coach Ariel Holan is considering his options in attack, with Lucas Braga or Angelo in line to start.

Probable San Lorenzo XI: Devecchi; Herrera, Donatti, Braghieri, Pittón; Palacios, Rodríguez, Ramírez; A. Romero, Di Santo, Troyansky.

Probable Santos XI: João Paulo; Pará, Kaiky, Luan Peres, Felipe Jonatan; Alison, Vinícius Balieiro, Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Braga or Ângelo.

