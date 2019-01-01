Samuel Kalu's strike helps Bordeaux claim second away win of the season

The Nigeria international notched his third goal in five games to help the Girondins return to winning ways at the Stade Raymond Kopa

Samule Kalu was on target to help Bordeaux claimed their second French Ligue 1 away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Angers on Tuesday.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nice on Saturday, Ricardo Gomes’ men bounced back from the loss with the Nigeria international leading the way.

The 21-year-old winger who made his 11th league appearance in the encounter opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Maxime Poundje providing the assist .

Mateo Pavlovic put the hosts at par with the Girondins in the 64th minute before Yann Karamoh notched a stoppage-time winner for the Matmut Atlantique’s outfit.

Kalu featured for 64 minutes before making way for Toma Basic while Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken who was on parade for the hosts was replaced in the 76th minute.

With the win, Bordeaux are 15th in the league standings with nine points from nine games.

The young winger who has now scored three goals in his last five games will hope to continue the blistering performance when his side play host to Dijon on Saturday.