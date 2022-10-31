Samuel Kalu 'something special' for Watford with 'change of pace and direction' - Bilic

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has labelled Samuel Kalu as a very useful player after he came off the bench to inspire them to a 1-0 win against Wigan.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the EFL Championship game at DW Stadium, the 25-year-old Nigeria international was introduced by Bilic in the 68th minute for Ken Sema with the score 0-0.

His introduction changed the dimension of Watford's game as he pressured defenders from the left and right wings, and it was no surprise when the Hornets scored what turned out to be the winner in the 89th minute courtesy of Brazilian Joao Pedro.

Kalu's display has caught the attention of the 54-year-old Bilic, who confessed they are expecting a lot from the Super Eagle in this campaign.

WHAT DID BILIC SAY? “He’s a player that has got more than something,” Bilic said as quoted by Watford Observer, adding: “He wasn’t fit when we arrived, he still isn’t fully fit, but he’s got something special: a change of pace, a change of direction, good on the ball.

"His first touch and movement are good, he strikes a ball well. He’s a very useful player and we are expecting a lot from him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An injury suffered last season has kept Kalu out of game time so far in this campaign, only making four appearances overall and accumulating 71 minutes of playing time.

Out of the four matches he has featured in, he has come on as a substitute. Last season, Kalu managed four Premier League appearances for Watford before they were relegated.

WHAT NEXT FOR KALU? With Bilic praising Kalu, he could finally be handed a start when the Hornets travel to take on Cardiff City in another league fixture at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.